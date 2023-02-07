Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-15) has announced she will not be attending the State of the Union this evening in protest of what she called President Joe Biden’s record of “lying to the American people.” Miller cited Biden’s recent statements about the national security risk of the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he will host Chris Manson as his guest for the address. Manson works at OSF HealthCare in Peoria and is founder of U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine.