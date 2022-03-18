Republican Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis of Taylorville (IL-13) says the President has abandoned farmers. Speaking at a hearing of the House Ag Committee on the role of USDA programs in addressing climate change ahead of the 2023 Farm Bill, Davis said farmers deserve a lot more credit for what they’ve done to reduce greenhouse emissions.
But he says climate change is not what farmers in his district are talking about.
Noting the lack of gas stations offering higher octane blend fuel, Davis says retail outlets are not going to invest in offering new choices if they don’t know if the Administration is going to follow the existing law under the Renewable Fuel Standard. You can hear his remarks in full here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYP5LjS_uw8&ab_channel=U.S.Rep.RodneyDavis