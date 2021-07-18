Unrest in Cuba continues and that has many in the federal government watching closely. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) says he supports the Cuban people in their pursuit of freedom but has concerns about how our administration is reacting to what’s happening there right now.
Davis says if it comes to it, he hopes for an appropriate response from the United States in freeing our neighbors to the south. But he is concerned we may eventually see Russian or Chinese soldiers come in to quell the uprising.
Davis says the Biden administration's response to the Cuban people's protests is "weak."