Supply chain issues are affecting businesses large and small, from big corporations to small town businesses in Illinois. U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) says he’s heard of a fast-food restaurant in his district that cannot offer sweet tea because a part needed to fix the brewing machine cannot make it to the United States.
Congressman Davis has sponsored House Resolution 6152 intended to direct the Department of Commerce to conduct a study of what products are not being made in America and how Congress can incentivize American businesses to make those products.