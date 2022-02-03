It’s a wide-open race for Illinois’s 13th Congressional District. The new 13th includes parts of Champaign, Decatur, Springfield, and the Riverbend. Democrat Nikki Budzinski is seeking her party’s nomination in the June Primary and called in to speak to Big Z listeners on Tuesday.
She has recently been working in President Joe Biden’s budget office, and before that she tells The Big Z was a senior adviser to Gov. JB Pritzker during his campaign and during his first year in office.
She tells The Big Z why she has decided to run.
Budzinski is a native of Peoria and a University of Illinois graduate. She said her top priorities would be to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and invest in programs like universal Pre-K. Budzinski will be opposed in the primary by former pro basketball player and political newcomer David Palmer, and possible another newcomer, Ellis Taylor, who just announced his candidacy last weekend.