A bill that is supposed to reduce prescription shopping and curb sales of illegally obtained opioids has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. By a vote of 410-15, congressmen passed the Opioid Prescription Verification Act of 2021, a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville).
This bill incentivizes electronic prescribing of opioids and encouraging the full use of state’s existing prescription drug monitoring programs to help facilitate informed and responsible dispensing of controlled substances. Davis says the bill was inspired by a meeting Davis had with the Normal Police Department after a case they worked where prescription shoppers illegally obtained over 300 opioid pills.
Specifically, the bill would incentivize states to maintain and fully utilize prescription drug monitoring programs and incentivize state requirements for electronic opioid prescriptions; and would require the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to work with the CDC, DEA and FDA to offer materials and guidance to pharmacists on how to verify the identity patients to help facilitate safe and responsible of opioid prescriptions.