The Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower has reopened for the season. Visitors take an elevator to three different platforms set at 50 feet, 100 feet and 150 feet above ground. From the top you can see downtown St. Louis to the south and Alton and the Clark Bridge to the north.
Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau tells The Big Z it’s a great stop for visitors.
The Tower will be open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 10am to 5pm, with guided tours available every 30 minutes from 10:30am to 4:30pm. The Tower will be open through October 30. Tickets are available at: https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/buy-tickets/