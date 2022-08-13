A recent study by the CDC shows a drop-off in children receiving routine vaccinations. During the 2020-2021 school year, the rate dropped from 95% to lower than 94%, which represents more than 35,000 children. A doctor with OSF HealthCare thinks it may be linked - at least in part - to the pandemic.
Dr. Rebecca Sierra says getting people into the office and keeping them up to date on their visits and vaccines fell off during the height of the pandemic. She says a decrease in vaccination rates could result in fewer communities maintaining herd immunity for preventable diseases like measles, mumps and whooping cough.
She says if kids haven't had a routine physical within the last year they need to check in and make sure that there's nothing that needs to be addressed. If you have questions about your child’s vaccination schedule or about vaccines in general, Dr. Sierra recommends reaching out to your child’s pediatrician.