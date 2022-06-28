Make sure to consider your pet's health and well-being this Independence Day Holiday. That is the message from agencies nationwide. Locally, the head of the Alton Area Animal Aid Association is reinforcing that plea, asking you to keep your pets inside and away from any commotion you expect during the holiday.
5A's Executive Director Ric Jun says even the best-behaved dogs can get spooked around the boom of fireworks. He tells The Big Z you may want to keep your pet indoors and away from outside stimulus, whether you are shooting off the fireworks or someone is in the neighborhood.
Jun says if this week is like past years, they will start getting calls from residents whose pets ran away at some point during a fireworks display, likely having been spooked by the sounds.