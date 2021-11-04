The board overseeing objections to concealed carry license applications in Illinois are providing more context to why some delays persist.
During a Senate Executive Appointments Committee last week, Joseph Duffy was testifying about his appointment to the Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board and was asked to explain backlogs.
“Sometimes there are delays and the delays are not at our end, but what will happen is an agency will make an objection but not necessarily supply the documentation to support the objection and then we have to go back to the objecting agency,” Duffy explained.
Duffy noted Cook County law enforcement often object the most.
Analysis of CCL data shows the average time for non-fingerprint applications is 182 days when it should take 120 days. It’s 139 days if fingerprints are provided when it should take 90 days.
“If we think that the information is inadequate, we have an obligation to go back to the objector and I think that adds considerable delay,” Duffy said.
Board member Nancy DePodesta told the committee over three months they’ve reviewed more than 1,870 objections.
“We have increased the number of meetings, once we were able to do meetings through Zoom and not meet in person we have increased the number of meetings in order to work through the backlog,” DePodesta said.
Duffy said to help speed things up, lawmakers should compel objecting agencies to be more thorough.
“You or anyone else that could convey to a law enforcement objector the need to provide a detailed and comprehensive documentation to the board would definitely help our process and expedite this review,” Duffy said.