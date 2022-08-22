The two candidates for Illinois Comptroller made their pitches for why their party's supporters should elect them in the November election.
The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days earlier this week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election.
Governor's Day Wednesday had Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined by many Democratic party officials, including Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
Mendoza urged fairgoers to vote for her in November.
"We are Democrats, we rock," Mendoza said. "Before you elected me, things were bad in the state of Illinois, but since you have elected me, the finances are way way way better."
Mendoza will face Republican Shannon Teresi. Teresi said Mendoza is not qualified for the position she is holding.
"She is not qualified to be the state's comptroller," Teresi said. "She is not even an accountant. She is just a career politician."
Teresi also claimed Mendoza is part of what she calls the "Madigan Machine," referencing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan who faces 22 federal charges of using public office for personal gain.
"As the elected McHenry County Auditor, I have seen what the Madigan machine has done to this state and we are going to take this state back," Teresi said.
Mendoza who spoke only briefly at the fairgrounds event, did point out what she has been able to accomplish as the comptroller.
"In over 20 years we had no credit upgrades, we had no credit upgrades," Mendoza said. "Now we have had not one, two, three, four, or five but six credit upgrades. That happened because of Democrats."
The candidates will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.