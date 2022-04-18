If you are considering the purchase of a home warranty, you may want to weigh your options. Most home warranties offer consumers a chance to obtain discounted repair service on major home components like the furnace, HVAC system and its plumbing and electrical systems, but some companies are coming under the scrutiny of the Better Business Bureau.
Complaints against the home warranty industry have more than doubled since 2019. Better Business Bureau investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z these types of companies primarily market their plans using mailers, which often promote a sense of urgency for the recipient, similar to the auto warranty contracts that have also come under scrutiny in recent years.
Consumers tell BBB these companies fail to cover repairs, use misleading sales tactics and representations, fail to cancel contracts, do not issue refunds, and provide poor customer service.