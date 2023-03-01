You are invited to a community resource fair at the Susnig Center in Jerseyville next week. It’s a collaboration between the Jersey County Against Drugs Coalition and Jersey Community Hospital to offer resources to those in the community dealing with drug abuse or other mental health issues, according to Lauren Savoie, Grant and Project Manager at Jersey Community Hospital.
The community resource fair is free to attend, and Savoie says it’s appropriate for youth in the 6th grade and up, parents and caregivers, and any other community members. It will be held Thursday, March 9 from 4-6:30pm, and it’s free to attend. For more information, follow the link at this story at Advantagenews.com.