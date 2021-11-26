The Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills is gearing up for its Christmas efforts, planning to help those in need.
The pandemic hampered its efforts in 2020, but the plan is to be back to something closer to normal this year.
Community Hope Center Executive Director Paul Millitzer said they plan to have clients actually come to the building and shop for presents.
If you need help for you or your family, call the center at (618) 251-8021 to set up an appointment. For more information on volunteering, call (618) 259-0959, ext. 231.