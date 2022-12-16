The Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., has made a sizeable donation to a local charitable organization. Community Hope Center announced today it received a grant for $25,000 from Bayer which will go toward a couple of needs they have at their facility in Cottage Hills.
Paul Militzer, Executive Director tells The Big Z part of it will go towards getting more food for their clients that is good for them.
He says the money will also be spent on the upkeep on the fleet of trucks used to pick up food. To learn more about Community Hope Center visit www.communityhopecenteril.org