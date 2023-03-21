generic college.jpg
Community colleges in Illinois are enjoying the largest enrollment increase in more than a decade. There’s been a more than seven percent jump in overall enrollment this spring compared to spring of 2022, with 39 out of the state’s 48 community colleges seeing more students.
 
Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham says one area that’s really grown is career and technical education, where instruction is hands-on.

Big gains were also made in adult education enrollment and the number of high schoolers taking dual credit courses to earn college credit. At Lewis and Clark Community College, summer registration is up almost 25% from this time last year.