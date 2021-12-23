The United Way’s annual Community Christmas Drive raised thousands of dollars to help Riverbend area individuals and families in need this holiday season. In addition to the money, the community donated things like blankets, coats and hats, diapers, formula, personal care items, and cleaning supplies.
United Way spokesperson Erin Smith tells the Big Z money raised this year totaled more than $55,000.
She says this program has been around for about 30 years and it is a testament to the generosity of the community that it continues to be as strong a program as it is.