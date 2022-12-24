The United Way’s Community Christmas has wrapped up, and the effort raised more than $56,000 to purchase items for people throughout the Riverbend area. The program collects money and items through early December for local people in need this holiday season.
The United Way’s Erin Smith tells The Big Z Freer Auto Body’s Christmas in July was the largest fundraiser.
In addition, over 30 boxes of donations were collected from around the community and distributed to United Way partner agencies with donations that included new toys, non-perishable food, baby and personal care items, and winter essential like coats, hats, gloves, and scarves.
Community Christmas partners with 17 agencies that distribute and provide the items to their clients: 100 Black Men – Alton Branch; Beverly Farms; Boys and Girls Club of Alton; Caritas Family Solutions; Catholic Children’s Home; Centerstone; Children’s Home & Aid; Crisis Food Center; Illinois Center for Autism; Oasis Women’s Center; Operation Blessing; Riverbend Family Ministries; Riverbend Head Start Family Services; Salvation Army; Madison County Urban League; Village of Royal Lakes; YMCA.