The proposal for the city of Alton to take over operations of the Riverbender Community Center appears to be dead.
The plan proposed in August would have gifted all of its assets, inventory, furnishings, games, and cash reserves to the city with the understanding the Park and Recreation Department would operate it and provide similar services to the community.
But it never got any traction with the city council. The community center’s John Hentrich said he is disappointed with the lack of interest by the council.
He clarifies a couple of aldermen were in favor of the plan, but not enough to move things forward. The Community Center has opened occasionally for birthday parties and held a big toy giveaway the night of the tree-lighting at Lincoln-Douglas Square. Hentrich said the board and volunteers are pushing to reopen after the first of the year.
