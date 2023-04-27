Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.