A Collinsville man drowned in the Meramec River over the holiday weekend. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped from a bluff near Sullivan on Monday afternoon and did not resurface. His body was later found downstream near the boat ramp at Meramec State Park.
Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped in upstream from the park around 4pm. People near the water were unable to locate him when he did not resurface. His body was recovered around 5:30pm at the park.