Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the death of Collinsville man in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Troy.
The decedent is identified as Scott N. Ponder, 38.
The crash was reported at 1:21 a.m. Sunday after a passerby saw the crash scene and called 911. The crash was not witnessed. Ponder was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was traveling south on Formosa Road and for unknown reasons lost control of the motorcycle. Ponder was pronounced deceased at the scene at 2:20 a.m. by Madison County Coroner Investigator Sakina Vernor.
The preliminary cause of death is blunt head trauma. A final cause of death will be issued after the completion of routine toxicological testing.
Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Kassly Funeral Home in Collinsville.
The investigation of this death continues by the Troy Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.