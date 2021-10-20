A Collinsville man is facing multiple felony charges in a Saturday shooting in Granite City.
Police say Katrell M. Trotter, 34, was charged Monday with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, both Class 4 felonies.
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office alleges Trotter shot another person in the arm Oct. 16 with a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun; was carrying the handgun without a concealed carry permit; and attempted to flee from police in a 2016 BMW, reaching speeds of more than 21 mph above the posted limit.
Bail was set at $200,000.