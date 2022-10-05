A Tilden man is headed to prison for four decades, after pleading guilty to an April 2020 Collinsville murder.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says 22-year-old Caleb Smith shot 23-year-old Devin Judd of Lenzburg. He says the two men knew each other, and the crime was committed during a robbery attempt.
After the attack, the victim stumbled into a Collinsville hotel to get help and was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis worked the case and had the accused in custody in less than a day’s time.
The state’s attorney says Smith will not be eligible for parole and spend the entire 40 years behind bars.
A co-defendant, 27-year-old Dakota Winters of Granite City, previously entered a guilty plea to an armed robbery charge and is serving a 14-year prison sentence.