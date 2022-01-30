What was called the worst blood shortage they’ve seen in over a decade is showing small signs of easing. The American Red Cross says a national blood crisis continues, but the The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and Old Bakery Beer Company are teaming up to host a blood drive on Tuesday.
There has recently been less than a one-day supply of critical blood types. Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo tells The Big Z while things are looking up, they’re not out of the woods yet.
Tuesday’s blood drive will be from 10am-3pm at The Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton. You can find details on scheduling your appointment below. Walk-ins are also welcome. Donors who give blood during the month of February will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email, thanks to a Red Cross partnership with Amazon.
Those who wish to donate can schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org. Enter Sponsor Code: LewisClark1 or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
Donors can streamline their donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions.