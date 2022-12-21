Christmas Wonderland at Alton’s Rock Spring Park is in its final days. You can still check it out weeknights from 6-9pm and weekends from 5-9pm. The Grandpa Gang is the group that volunteers their time to set up the display and keep it running for the month or so it’s open.
Crowds have been pretty good this year according to Head Grandpa Dick Alford. He tells The Big Z he’s keeping an eye on the forecast and has decided to pull the plug for at least Thursday.
Alford says they will probably cancel Friday too, and will make a decision by then as to what the plan is for Saturday and Sunday. Christmas Wonderland will run until December 27 this year, and prices to go through the park remain the same at $7 per carload or $1 per person for busses or vans.