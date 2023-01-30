One of the newer challenges on social media is cold plunging. Cold plunging is not new. It involves submersion into freezing cold water and dates back to early ancient Egyptian and Greek practices. You may have even seen professional athletes use ice baths for muscle recovery.
In the challenge, people plunge themselves into the cold water, claiming it helps with many things, from improving sleep to supporting a healthy immune system. Anne Orzechowski, an OSF HealthCare family medicine advanced practice nurse, says it’s important to understand what exactly happens to our body when plunging into freezing cold water.
According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, cold water immersion creates a specific condition known as immersion hypothermia that develops much more quickly than standard hypothermia, because water conducts heat away from the body 25 times faster than air.