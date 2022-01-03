While a modest weather pattern change is currently giving us some of the coldest weather since last winter, we may still have a mild winter ahead, according to one local weather expert. Scientists say the La Nina effect is setting up over the Pacific Ocean, much like it did last year, which usually results in wetter and warmer winters.
Weatherspotter Training Facilitator John Nell tells The Big Z one wildcard could be the Polar Vortex.
If that extreme cold weather stays in Canada, the La Nina will keep the Polar Jet Stream to our north, meaning most of the major storms should track north as well. But being in this part of the Midwest Nell says we are on the dividing line.