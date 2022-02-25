Have you experienced “brain fog” after being infected with COVID-19? If so, you are not alone. Researchers are finding that COVID-related cognitive symptoms can not only impact people of all ages but can also linger for months. A doctor with OSF HealthCare discusses some of the neurological symptoms associated with the virus.
There have been numerous published cases of COVID-induced psychosis in patients of varying ages. These symptoms, while rare, can include hallucinations, delusions, and generally disordered thinking. Dr. Deepak Nair is an OSF HealthCare vascular and critical care neurologist. He says this usually happens during or immediately after the acute phase of the illness.
Research has shown the majority of COVID patients who suffer from cognitive issues post-infection will have short-lived symptoms that will improve over time. Nair says even after the acute illness of an infection like this, your body is still going through a lot of phases of recovery, and some of those on a very, like molecular-chemical level.