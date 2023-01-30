The following schools and organizations have made decisions on their operations due to the weather and road conditions. (updated 6:30am)
Alton School District - closed
Bethalto School District - closed
Brussels School District - closed
Bunker Hill School District - closed
Calhoun School District - closed
Carlinville School District - remote learning
Collinsville School District - closed
East Alton School District - closed
East Alton Wood River High School - remote learning
Edwardsville School District - closed
Evangelical School - Godfrey - closed
Father McGivney High School - remote learning
Gillespie School District - closed
Granite City School District - closed
Jersey School District - closed
Lewis and Clark Community College - closed, all activities cancelled, no on line classes today
Madison School District - closed
Maryville Christian School - closed
Marquette Catholic High School - closed
Mississippi Valley Christian School - Alton - closed
Montessori Children's House - Alton - closed
Mt. Olive School District - closed
Orchard Farm School District - St. Charles County - closed
Our Lady Queen of Peace - Bethalto - closed
Principia College - Elsah - opening 11am
Riverbend Head Start - Alton - closed
Roxana School District - closed
St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - closed
St. Mary's School - Alton - closed
SIU-Edwardsville - delayed start - opening at 10am
Southwestern School District - closed
Staunton School District - closed
Wood River Hartford School District - closed