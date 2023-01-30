School closings

The following schools and organizations have made decisions on their operations due to the weather and road conditions. (updated 6:30am)

Alton School District - closed

Bethalto School District - closed

Brussels School District - closed

Bunker Hill School District - closed

Calhoun School District - closed

Carlinville School District - remote learning

Collinsville School District - closed

East Alton School District - closed

East Alton Wood River High School - remote learning

Edwardsville School District - closed

Evangelical School - Godfrey - closed

Father McGivney High School - remote learning

Gillespie School District - closed

Granite City School District - closed

Jersey School District - closed

Lewis and Clark Community College - closed, all activities cancelled, no on line classes today

Madison School District - closed

Maryville Christian School - closed

Marquette Catholic High School - closed

Mississippi Valley Christian School - Alton - closed

Montessori Children's House - Alton - closed

Mt. Olive School District - closed

Orchard Farm School District - St. Charles County - closed

Our Lady Queen of Peace - Bethalto - closed

Principia College - Elsah - opening 11am

Riverbend Head Start - Alton - closed

Roxana School District - closed

St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - closed

St. Mary's School - Alton - closed

SIU-Edwardsville - delayed start - opening at 10am

Southwestern School District - closed

Staunton School District - closed

Wood River Hartford School District - closed