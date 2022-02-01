School closing.jpg

School closings

Alton School District – Remote Learning. High School & Middle School meets 8am – noon. Elementary Classes start at 8:30am.

Brussels School District - Closed

East Alton School District - Closed

Greenfield School District - Closed

Lewis and Clark Community College - Closed

North Greene School District - Closed

Principia College / Elsah - Closed

Roxana School District 1 - Closed

Wm. Bedell ARC-School - Closed

Other closings

All Hayner Public Library Locations will be closed and the Teen Scape Club virtual meeting on Zoom has been cancelled.

Senior Services Plus and its Wellness Center - Closed

