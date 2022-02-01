School closings
Alton School District – Remote Learning. High School & Middle School meets 8am – noon. Elementary Classes start at 8:30am.
Brussels School District - Closed
East Alton School District - Closed
Greenfield School District - Closed
Lewis and Clark Community College - Closed
North Greene School District - Closed
Principia College / Elsah - Closed
Roxana School District 1 - Closed
Wm. Bedell ARC-School - Closed
Other closings
All Hayner Public Library Locations will be closed and the Teen Scape Club virtual meeting on Zoom has been cancelled.
Senior Services Plus and its Wellness Center - Closed
