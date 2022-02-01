School closings
The following schools and districts have announced plans for Wed. Feb. 2 based on the winter weather forecast:
Alton School District – Remote Learning. High School & Middle School meets 8am – noon. Elementary Classes start at 8:30am.
Bethalto School District - virtual learning day
Brussels School District - Closed
Bunker Hill School District - Closed
Carrollton School District - Closed
East Alton Elementary School District - Closed
East Alton Wood River High School - Closed
Gillespie School District - Closed
Granite City - Closed / E-Learning
Greenfield School District - Closed
Jersey School District - Closed
Lewis and Clark Community College - Closed
Lindenwood University - St. Charles, MO - Closed
North Greene School District - Closed
Principia College / Elsah - Closed
Riverbend Head Start - Closed
Roxana School District 1 - Closed
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, all campuses - Closed
St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - E-Learning Days Feb 2 & 3
Staunton School District - Closed
Wood River Hartford School District - Closed
Wm. Bedell ARC-School - Closed
Other closings
All Hayner Public Library Locations will be closed and the Teen Scape Club virtual meeting on Zoom has been cancelled.
Senior Services Plus and its Wellness Center - closed
Alton City Hall - closed
Montessori Children's House - Closed