School closing.jpg

School closings

The following schools and districts have announced plans for Wed. Feb. 2 based on the winter weather forecast:

Alton School District – Remote Learning. High School & Middle School meets 8am – noon. Elementary Classes start at 8:30am.

Bethalto School District - virtual learning day

Brussels School District - Closed

Bunker Hill School District - Closed

Carrollton School District - Closed

East Alton Elementary School District - Closed

East Alton Wood River High School - Closed

Gillespie School District - Closed

Granite City - Closed / E-Learning

Greenfield School District - Closed

Jersey School District - Closed

Lewis and Clark Community College - Closed

Lindenwood University - St. Charles, MO - Closed

North Greene School District - Closed

Principia College / Elsah - Closed

Riverbend Head Start - Closed

Roxana School District 1 - Closed

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, all campuses - Closed

St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - E-Learning Days Feb 2 & 3

Staunton School District - Closed

Wood River Hartford School District - Closed

Wm. Bedell ARC-School - Closed

Other closings

All Hayner Public Library Locations will be closed and the Teen Scape Club virtual meeting on Zoom has been cancelled.

Senior Services Plus and its Wellness Center - closed

Alton City Hall - closed

Montessori Children's House - Closed