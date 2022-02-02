School closing.jpg

Schools

Alton School District – Remote Learning Day -High School & Middle School meets 8am – noon.  Elementary Classes start at 8:30am.

Bethalto School District - E-learning day

Brussels School District - Closed

Bunker Hill School District - Closed

Carrollton School District - Closed

East Alton Elementary School District - Closed

East Alton Wood River High School - Closed

Edwardsville School District - Closed

Evangelical School - Godfrey - Closed

Gillespie School District - E-learning

Granite City School District - E-Learning

Greenfield School District - Closed

Hope Learning Academy Edwardsville - Closed

Jersey School District - Closed

Lewis and Clark Community College, all campuses - Closed

Marquette Catholic High School - Alton - closed

North Greene School District - Closed

Our Lady Queen of Peace school in Bethalto - Closed

Principia College / Elsah - Closed

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services - Closed

Roxana School District 1 - Closed

St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - E-learning day

St. Boniface in Edwardsville - Closed

St. Mary's School in Alton - closed

St. Mary School in Brussels - Closed

St. Mary's School in Edwardsville - Closed

Southwestern School District - closed

Staunton School District - Closed

Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville - Closed

Wm. Bedell ARC-School / Wood River - Closed

Wood River Hartford School District - Closed

Other

All area Illinois Secretary of State office buildings will be closed

Edwardsville Main Street Community Center

Edwardsville Pet Hospital

Edwardsville Township office will close February 3rd. Township park closed until at least noon.

Senior Services Plus and the Wellness Center - Closed

Six Mile Regional Library Dist / Granite City - Closed