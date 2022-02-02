Schools
Alton School District – Remote Learning Day -High School & Middle School meets 8am – noon. Elementary Classes start at 8:30am.
Bethalto School District - E-learning day
Brussels School District - Closed
Bunker Hill School District - Closed
Carrollton School District - Closed
East Alton Elementary School District - Closed
East Alton Wood River High School - Closed
Edwardsville School District - Closed
Evangelical School - Godfrey - Closed
Gillespie School District - E-learning
Granite City School District - E-Learning
Greenfield School District - Closed
Hope Learning Academy Edwardsville - Closed
Jersey School District - Closed
Lewis and Clark Community College, all campuses - Closed
Marquette Catholic High School - Alton - closed
North Greene School District - Closed
Our Lady Queen of Peace school in Bethalto - Closed
Principia College / Elsah - Closed
Riverbend Head Start & Family Services - Closed
Roxana School District 1 - Closed
St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - E-learning day
St. Boniface in Edwardsville - Closed
St. Mary's School in Alton - closed
St. Mary School in Brussels - Closed
St. Mary's School in Edwardsville - Closed
Southwestern School District - closed
Staunton School District - Closed
Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville - Closed
Wm. Bedell ARC-School / Wood River - Closed
Wood River Hartford School District - Closed
Other
All area Illinois Secretary of State office buildings will be closed
Edwardsville Main Street Community Center
Edwardsville Pet Hospital
Edwardsville Township office will close February 3rd. Township park closed until at least noon.
Senior Services Plus and the Wellness Center - Closed
Six Mile Regional Library Dist / Granite City - Closed