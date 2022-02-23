School closing.jpg

The following schools and districts have announced their plans for Thurs. Feb. 24 due to winter weather.

Schools

Alton School District - E Learning Day

Bethalto School District- E Learning Day

East Alton Wood River High School - no school

East Alton Elementary District - no school

Edwardsville School District - no school

Fr. McGivney High School - E Learning Day

Granite City School District - E Learning Day

Metro East Lutheran High School - E Learning Day

Our Lady Queen of Peace - Bethalto - no school

Roxana School District - no school

Wood River Hartford Elementary District - no school

Other announcements

Zion Lutheran School Preschool and Kindergarten open house is postponed and will be rescheduled