The following schools and districts have announced their plans for Thurs. Feb. 24 due to winter weather.
Schools
Alton School District - E Learning Day
Bethalto School District- E Learning Day
East Alton Wood River High School - no school
East Alton Elementary District - no school
Edwardsville School District - no school
Fr. McGivney High School - E Learning Day
Granite City School District - E Learning Day
Metro East Lutheran High School - E Learning Day
Our Lady Queen of Peace - Bethalto - no school
Roxana School District - no school
Wood River Hartford Elementary District - no school
Other announcements
Zion Lutheran School Preschool and Kindergarten open house is postponed and will be rescheduled