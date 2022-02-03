School closing.jpg

Schools

Alton School District – Remote Learning Day

Bethalto School District - Remote Learning Day

Bunker Hill School District - Closed

Carlinville School District - Remote Learning Day

East Alton Elementary District - closed

East Alton Wood River High School - closed

Edwardsville School District - closed

Gillespie School District - Closed

Granite City School District - Remote Learning

Jersey School District - Closed

Lewis and Clark Community College, all campuses - Closed

Marquette Catholic High School - Alton - closed

Montessori Children’s House - Closed

Mt. Olive School District - Closed

Our Lady Queen of Peace - Bethalto - closed

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services - Closed

Roxana School District - closed

Southwestern School District - closed

Staunton School District - Closed

St. Ambrose School Godfrey - closed

St. Boniface - Edwardsville - closed

St. Mary's - Edwardsville - closed

St. Mary's - Brussels - closed

Wood River Hartford District - closed

Other

All Hayner Public Library locations

Senior Services Plus and the Wellness Center - Closed