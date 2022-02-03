Schools
Alton School District – Remote Learning Day
Bethalto School District - Remote Learning Day
Bunker Hill School District - Closed
Carlinville School District - Remote Learning Day
East Alton Elementary District - closed
East Alton Wood River High School - closed
Edwardsville School District - closed
Gillespie School District - Closed
Granite City School District - Remote Learning
Jersey School District - Closed
Lewis and Clark Community College, all campuses - Closed
Marquette Catholic High School - Alton - closed
Montessori Children’s House - Closed
Mt. Olive School District - Closed
Our Lady Queen of Peace - Bethalto - closed
Riverbend Head Start & Family Services - Closed
Roxana School District - closed
Southwestern School District - closed
Staunton School District - Closed
St. Ambrose School Godfrey - closed
St. Boniface - Edwardsville - closed
St. Mary's - Edwardsville - closed
St. Mary's - Brussels - closed
Wood River Hartford District - closed
Other
All Hayner Public Library locations
Senior Services Plus and the Wellness Center - Closed