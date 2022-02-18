School closing.jpg

The wintry weather forecast has some schools and districts calling off school today, or closing early:

Closed today

Alton School District - closed

Brussels School District - closed

Calhoun School District – virtual day

Carlinville School District – virtual day

Carrollton School District – closed

East Alton Elementary District – closed

East Alton Wood River High School – closed

Edwardsville School District - closed

Evangelical School - Godfrey – closed

Fr. McGivney School – closed

Granite City School District – virtual day

Greenfield School District - closed

Jersey School District – closed

Lewis and Clark Community College – closed

Marquette Catholic High School – virtual day

Montessori Children’s House – Godfrey – closed

North Greene School District – closed

Our Lady Queen of Peace – Bethalto – closed

SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start - virtual

St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - closed

St. Mary's School - Alton - closed

Southwestern School District – closed

Staunton School District – virtual day

Wood River Hartford Elementary District – closed

Other non-school closings

Community Hope Center – Cottage Hills - closed