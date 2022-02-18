The wintry weather forecast has some schools and districts calling off school today, or closing early:
Closed today
Alton School District - closed
Brussels School District - closed
Calhoun School District – virtual day
Carlinville School District – virtual day
Carrollton School District – closed
East Alton Elementary District – closed
East Alton Wood River High School – closed
Edwardsville School District - closed
Evangelical School - Godfrey – closed
Fr. McGivney School – closed
Granite City School District – virtual day
Greenfield School District - closed
Jersey School District – closed
Lewis and Clark Community College – closed
Marquette Catholic High School – virtual day
Montessori Children’s House – Godfrey – closed
North Greene School District – closed
Our Lady Queen of Peace – Bethalto – closed
SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start - virtual
St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - closed
St. Mary's School - Alton - closed
Southwestern School District – closed
Staunton School District – virtual day
Wood River Hartford Elementary District – closed
Other non-school closings
Community Hope Center – Cottage Hills - closed