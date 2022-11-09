With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%.
But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
She says some races are so close, the outstanding vote-by-mail ballots could be the deciding factor. Those ballots may be counted for another two weeks if they were postmarked in time. The election canvass is November 22.
Republican Linda Andreas beat Mendoza in the race for County Clerk, 51% to 49%.