Aging documents in county government could be better preserved under a proposal from Madison County Clerk Recorder, Debbie Ming-Mendoza. She has requested around $150-thousand in American Rescue Plan Act funds to preserve over one million documents which date back to the 1800’s. These documents include birth, marriage, and death records of Madison County residents.
This project would entail digitizing the historical material. Once the documents are in electronic form, they become more disaster proof. The general public could also have greater access to their personal historical records through on-line access. Mendoza said some of the paper documents are currently very brittle and aged and are difficult to handle when residents request a copy. Also, the ink on some documents is fading and small details are hard to read in some cases
Mendoza is hoping to begin the project this year.