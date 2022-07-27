The clean up will continue today after a major storm dumped a foot of rain on some parts of the St. Louis region on Tuesday. In the Riverbend, rainfall totals vary from 3 to 6 inches, then up to 8 or 9 inches in southern Madison County. St. Charles County, Missouri, received record amounts of 12 and 13 inches of rain in some locations.
In the Riverbend, there were high water problems reported in Wood River forcing the closure of the Riverbend Family Ministries building until Monday so crews can continue the clean-up. Budget Signs was also closed Tuesday due to water in the building. In north St. Louis County, the water had nowhere to go and flooded backyards, parking lots and some businesses along and near Lindbergh. Parts of Florissant and Ferguson got more than 8 inches of rain, and Lambert Airport recorded a new record of 8.6 inches of rain. One person in St. Louis died when they became trapped in their vehicle in rising water. MetroLink service is limited today due to flooded tracks.
Today’s rain will not result in as much water or last as long, but might still cause problems on the roads this morning.