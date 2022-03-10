You are being asked to help clean up Piasa Bird Park in Alton. The park has a lot of bush honeysuckle growing there. That is an invasive species that is known to choke out the growth of native plants and can be detrimental to wildlife as well.
Lewis and Clark Community College Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher explains some animals will find the berries produced by the plant as a food source in the fall.
The volunteer event will run from 10am-2pm on Thursday, March 24. Free lunch and the necessary tools will be provided to volunteers. You should be mindful that this area can be muddy in the spring and should dress accordingly. Registration for this event is recommended to ensure there is enough lunch and tools for all participants. You can do that here: https://conta.cc/3sO5BON