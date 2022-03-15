Clean up efforts continue at Cahokia Diversion Channel in Edwardsville where around 165-thousand gallons of crude oil leaked from a Marathon Oil Pipeline last week. The leak was discovered last Friday morning near Highways 143 and 159 and about 6-thousand barrels of oil and water have already been removed from the creek and oil saturated soil was also removed by crews over the weekend.
There’s no word on when the clean up will be complete or when repairs to the pipeline will be finished. The line runs from Wood River to Patoka, Illinois. State and federal environmental investigators are supervising the clean up efforts and have called on the Illinois Attorney General to also investigate the incident. Residents who find animals that have come into contact with any of the oil are asked not to try to handle the animal but instead call Illinois Conservation at 618-444-1540 or the Treehouse Wildlife Center at 618-466-2990 from 9am to 7pm.