The clean-up is now underway from that massive warehouse fire in Madison last week. Crews began tackling the job this weekend even while smoke was still in the air around the site of Interco on Fox Avenue. A 400-thousand-square-foot structure burned last Wednesday, bringing a large plume of smoke that could be seen throughout the St. Louis region.
Firefighters from more than 40 surrounding departments in Illinois and Missouri, including the Riverbend, worked at the scene for half of Wednesday with some crews rotated in on Thursday and Friday to keep water on hot spots. Now the process begins to clean up the site as well as some of the surrounding neighborhoods where debris fell onto homes and property. Meanwhile, the company is working on assisting the lone worker that suffered burn injuries in the blaze and OHSA is looking into the cause of the five-alarm fire.