A local health center is reminding you that you can safely and easily dispose of your old or unwanted medications as you start the new year. Whether they are prescription meds or an over-the-counter remedy, you can drop off any of those items free 7 days a week outside OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.
Corey Bates, manager of Pharmacy Operations at St. Anthony’s says there are bigger consequences you can’t just gloss over by leaving pills around the house for anyone to find:
There’s a free, 24-hour drop off location outside the main entrance to OSF St. Anthony’s. You’re asked to make sure the medications are in their original container or otherwise in a plastic bag or other container to avoid spilling. The drop off is limited to pills, capsules, tablets, powders, sealed insulin vials, vitamins, ointments, and patches. No liquids, sharps or inhalers or things like thermometers or hydrogen peroxide. The items are then safely disposed of from time to time by hospital staff.