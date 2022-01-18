The spring semester at Lewis and Clark Community College will see students studying remotely, when possible, as the current COVID surge is impacting the start of classes. It’s not a full pause, as there is still activity on campus, but there is not as much as would normally be the case.
Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Katie Adams said at the board meeting last week they hope to return to a more familiar format later this month.
Enrollment has been down slightly, but exact numbers are not yet known, as students have had an opportunity to drop and add classes leading up to the start of the semester. The ability to add classes through the first week of the term more easily is being given a test-run this semester.