Alton Police crisis negotiators remain on the Clark Bridge, speaking to a person in distress who has now apparently climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge. The southbound lanes heading out of Alton reopened around 1pm, but drivers are still being urged to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
breaking
Police respond to incident, Clark Bridge reopens
- by Mark Ellebracht - WBGZ Radio
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
- Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way
- Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia
- Madison County Clerk comments on "frivolous" FOIA requests
- Supermarket shooting death in North St. Louis County
- FBI touts task force with local police
- Review shows a dozen companies in Pritzker's investments earned billions in state business
- Man dies in Swansea industrial accident
- One dead in Granite City shooting
- Limited hazardous waste collections resume in Madison County
Sign up for daily news
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-