The Clark Bridge at Alton has reopened after being closed briefly this afternoon. According to information from the Alton Police Department, information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics was received and began a chain of events leading to this afternoon’s events.
Officers located the vehicle in question on East Broadway near Main Street and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver attempted to flee from officers. As the vehicle fled across the Clark Bridge, officers were able to “use tactics” to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion. Two people are in custody as a result.