It appears the mayor of Alton favors moving forward with a plan to take over operation of the Riverbender Community Center. The center takes up three floors of a former bank building downtown at the corner of Third Street and Piasa and has been in operation for about 10 years.
Mayor David Goins says he wants to establish a committee to study the proposal.
The building was recently sold to a business group from St. Louis. Community center volunteer Executive Director John Hentrich said the hope is to have the deal done soon, and to have the center open by Sept. 10.
According to a proposal by the community center, it would gift all of its assets, inventory, furnishings, games, and cash reserves to the city with the understanding the Park and Recreation Department would operate it and provide similar services to the community. The Alton City Council did not take formal action at this week’s meeting. You can hear the full interview with Hentrich below.