A changing of the guard at the Alton Marina is nearly complete. The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole approved a three-year agreement with Seahorse Ranch Marine to run the facility, to begin April 15. Seahorse succeeds Parrot Pointe Marine, which has run the facility for the past 15 years.
Karen Baker-Brncic is retiring as owner-operator of Parrot Pointe Marine, and Rob Honke will lead Seahorse. The 26-year anniversary of the Alton Marina was celebrated last summer. In other Committee action, approval was given to block off a portion of Belle Street between 3rd and 4th Streets for a Kentucky Derby event, and several demolition contracts were awarded. The full council will meet on Wednesday at 6:30pm to discuss these and other items.