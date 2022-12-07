The Edwardsville Police Department is accepting applications for the next Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy. The Academy gives participants a chance to learn certain aspects of law enforcement through hands on learning. The first class will be January 17.
The Academy is a 10-week course held on Tuesday nights from 6-9. Sergeant Matt Evers of the Edwardsville Police Department tells The Big Z classes will include tours, demonstrations, and practical exercises that will show participants what it is like to experience life from a police officer's point of view.
The cost is $25 per person. It is not limited to just Edwardsville residents, although they will get priority as the class fills. For more information call 618-656-2131 extension 151 or go to: www.cityofedwardsville.com/police